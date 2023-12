A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — The 2024 schedule for the HVL-TRC Showdown is out and features 18 games over two days.

Five games will happen on Friday, January 19 with 13 happening on Saturday, January 20. Local high school teams include but aren’t limited to Byron, Lourdes, Dover-Eyota and Fillmore Central.