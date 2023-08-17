2023 Pigskin Preview: Stewartville still confident in being a mighty force

(ABC 6 News) — The Stewartville Tigers were one of the most dominant football teams in Southeast Minnesota during the 2022 season. The Tigers obliterated on offense, scoring 40+ points in five of their 10 victories. Five was also the number of shutouts they had as their defense was just as formidable during the regular season and section playoffs.

Despite all their success, a humbling loss to Hutchinson in the Class AAAA State playoffs revealed they still have a lot to take care of. That task will be a little harder now that Owen Sikkink has moved on from Stewartville, the running back was an offensive catalyst, rushing for 971 yards and 14 touchdowns.

But the Tigers still have a handful of key returners including linebacker Caleb Jannsen and quarterback Ayden Helder. As Stewartville returns to Class AAA competition, head coach Garrett Muller’s team is confident they’ll measure up to opponents both old and new in 2023.

The Tigers begin the season on the road, facing Waseca on Friday, September 1 at 7 PM.