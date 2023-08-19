2023 Pigskin Preview: Kasson-Mantorville has the seniors to keep carrying the mantle

(ABC 6 News) — Kasson-Mantorville Football is ready to rumble with 17 seniors returning for the 2023 campaign. The substantial depth is vital for the KoMets as they lost many seniors from a season ago. This was especially the case in the backfield as multiple seniors including leading rusher Broc Barwald have now all moved on.

In response, head coach Joel Swanson is looking to shore up the offense by spreading the ball around through the air. However, the KoMets will not be anywhere close to shying away from the triple option as seniors quarterback Kyle Nelson will be at the controls regardless of the play call.

Defensively, the KoMets are also without some major contributors as 2022 was the final year for physical standouts Ben Nelson and Reese Tripp. Now, the defense is Easton Suess’ to anchor down, as the Winona State commit sees speed rather than strength paying off for the KoMets.

Kasson-Mantorville’s season opener is at home against Delano on Friday, September 1.