K-M’s Easton Suess commits to Winona State Football

The incoming senior had previous offers from Minnesota-Duluth and Augustana.

(ABC 6 News) — Kasson-Mantorville Football’s Easton Suess made an announcement on his college future Wednesday. The defensive lineman posted on social media that he will take his talents to Winona State in 2024.

The incoming KoMets senior looks to keep Kasson-Mantorville a section title contender as the KoMets have a revamped schedule ahead of them this year.

Suess added on his post that he is thankful for, “everyone who helped me through this process.”

KoMets Football opens the 2023 campaign against Delano at home on September 1.