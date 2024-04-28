Clear Lake’s Reese Brownlee Shows Out at Drake Relays

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Reese Brownlee takes home 2 event wins at the Drake Relays this weekend. She won the Long Jump with a mark of 18 feet three and a quarter inches, before winning the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:00.75

Brownlee also took second in the 400 meter dash.