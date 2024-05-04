Brent Jennings and Matt Mauseth Earn Coach of the Year Honors

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The National Wrestling Coaches Association Released their list for Coaches of the Year.

Brent Jennings of Osage earned the honor for Iowa Section 4 after a team state championship and many individual winners as well.

As for Minnesota Chatfield’s Matt Mauseth won the award for Section 4 after the Gophers took home a state title this year.