RPS Referendum Info Ahead of Election Day

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, November 5, voters around the country will head to their polling places and cast their votes for Election Day.

In Rochester, voters will also be casting their ballots to determine whether or not a new referendum will be passed for Rochester Public Schools.

The referendum question that will appear on ballots is as follows:

The board of Independent School District No. 535 (Rochester Public Schools), Minnesota has proposed to increase the School District’s general education revenue by $1,133 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation. The proposed new referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2024 for taxes payable in 2025 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the new referendum authorization proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 535 (Rochester Public Schools), Minnesota be approved?

