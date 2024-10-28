Rochester voters rally for RPS referendum support

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Schools referendum is an issue many in the Med City are passionate about.

With the school referendum on the ballot, many in the community made their voices heard on Sunday to encourage people to vote yes on the RPS referendum.

“What happens in the next nine days, determines the next 10 years of education and beyond for students in this district,” Joanne Barkmeier said.

The future of RPS is in the hands of voters come Election Day.

“I feel like we’re at the point where we can’t cut anymore, we need strong schools, and the community needs good graduates coming out of those strong schools,” Kim Harris said.

The district is asking for $19.4 million after its technology referendum failed last year. This time, advocates are hoping for a different result.

“I think with the school board being very clear with what the stakes are, it’s made our job even easier,” Harris said.

If it fails, what’s at stake is closing three elementary schools, increasing class sizes and reducing programs and positions.

If it passes, it will lead to an increase of property taxes, something many voters don’t want to see.

“It can be hard to afford for some, that’s definitely a thing to care about, but also it’s going to harm the economy if people are less educated,” Century High School senior Brennan McWilliams said.

Students like McWilliams who are old enough to vote in this election said they’re looking forward to casting their ballot.

“I’m not the one who’s being the most directly impacted because it’s going to be the next generation of students, the next generation of seniors, and juniors, and so on that are going to be directly harmed by redistricting and schools closing and advanced programs being cut,” McWilliams said.

As supporters marched downtown, many thought about the weight this decision will hold for many years to come.

“It really takes a village to raise a child, and what kind of village do we want to be in Rochester is the decision that we’re making on November 5th and do we show up for our children,” Barkmeier said.

Election Day is on November 5th, and people in Rochester will be able to vote on this referendum along with many other issues on the ballot.