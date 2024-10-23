‘Vote Yes for RPS’ to hold voter rally
(ABC 6 News) – The Vote Yes for RPS Community Committee will be holding a rally on Sunday, October 27 to encourage voters to pass the ‘Ignite Student Learning’ referendum. The event will run from 1:00 through 2:00 p.m. at Peace Plaza, located at 1st Avenue SW & 1st Street SW in Rochester.
Event Lineup:
- 12:45-1:10: Arrivals and sign-making.
- 1:10-1:35: March around block: Eastward on Center St, south on Broadway, westward on 2nd St back to Peace Plaza.
- 1:35-2:00: Rally program on stage:
- 1:35-1:38: Welcome by Mayor Norton
- 1:38-1:43: Student remarks by Amelia Barkmeier (Mayo HS) & Sammy Shao (Mayo HS & Rochester Community Initiative)
- 1:43-1:46: Educator remarks by Colleen Spillers (Reading Specialist)
- 1:46-1:49: Community leader remarks by Walé Elegbede (NAACP)
- 1:49-1:52: Community leader remarks by Danielle Teal (Parent)
- 1:52-1:56: Volunteer pitch by Brennan McWilliams (Century HS) & Kim Harris (Parent)
- 1:56-2:00: Close with student Colorguard performance to music