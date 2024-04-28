Zumbro Valley Medical Society holds free dermatology clinic

Zumbro Valley Medical Society held their first ever dermatology clinic at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester on Saturday afternoon.

Physicians, medical students and partners of Zumbro Medical Society volunteered to serve the community.

“These aren’t like the typical patients that you would usually see in a clinic, especially for dermatology because a lot of people with lower socioeconomic status or unhoused populations are not able to get dermatological care,” Kathryn Xu, first year medical student at May Clinic, said.

The goal of the clinic is to give populations that are under-served or may be experiencing unstable housing access to skin care.

The clinic provides support for those in need with a variety of different skincare products, prescriptions for any necessary medications, a meal and shoes and socks — all at no cost to them.

“We also coordinate not just dermatological care, but also the social work care, the supplies, the sunscreen, all that just kind of in one spot for them,” Dr. Keegan O’Hern, said.

Looking to provide help beyond a single day’s clinic — physicians also connected patients to social workers for additional resources.

By providing them with the necessary resources, Zumbro Valley Medical Society hopes to improve the health and quality of life of everyone in the community.

“It’s something that I feel we have a moral obligation to do as physicians, pretty strongly, so I’m just always looking for opportunities to kind of ground our practice in our community and reach people who might need us, particularly a specialist in dermatology, we are more difficult to see, so we recognize that and are trying to address that need,” Dr. Annie King said.

Zumbro Valley Medical Society will be doing other drop-in clinics and street rounds to continue providing access to care and resources to those in need.