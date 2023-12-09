Zoodazzle at Zollman Zoo returns

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Zollman Zoo hosts the annual Zoodazzle this weekend, a chance to visit the zoo animals in the evening.

Organizers hope people get something special out of visiting the zoo after dark.

“It’s important for people to experience the zoo in the evening because the animals might act a little bit different, and they really enjoy seeing visitors,” said Kristina Nelson, Vice President of the Friends of Oxbow Board. “It’s a great enrichment for them. But also, it’s a wonderful opportunity to come out and support your local park and zoo.”

Zoodazzle is put on by the Friends of Oxbow board along with the Rochester Parks Department. If you’re interested, you still have time. The zoo will be open again on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.