Zollman Zoo closed for boardwalk replacement

(ABC 6 News) – Zollman Zoo at Oxbow Park will close its doors to the public from Sept. 25 to Oct. 6 for maintenance.

The Zollman Zoo will replace boardwalks connecting zoo exhibits with new asphalt trails. A statement from the zoo said that the new trail be provide safer and more accessible experiences for visitors.

While the zoo undergoes maintenance, the rest of Oxbow Park will stay open to the public. Additionally, hiking trails programming will continue as scheduled.