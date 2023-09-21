Youth preregistration campaign to be held at Mayo High School next week

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Community Initiative, a youth-led youth advocacy community nonprofit, will be hosting a week-long youth preregistration campaign at Mayo High School next week.

The nonprofit said will be preregistering 16- and 17-year-olds to vote with the goal to get 400 preregistered by the end of the week. All one needs is to bring with them a drivers license or social security number to get preregistered.

“Voting is a fundamental right for all US citizens. In light of recent legislation, 16- and-17 year-olds now wield the right to exercise a pillar of what constitutes our democracy,” said Elena Meves, Head of Operations for Rochester Community Initiative. “It’s vital we bring light to this new development and allow for a space where youth can act on this fantastic opportunity. Thankfully, the preregistration process is unbelievably simple in the state of Minnesota. I always get asked, how can we make a difference? The truth is, we have the ability to be catalysts of change; this is the first step.”

In May, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed the “Democracy for the People Act” which includes provisions for automatic voter registration and preregistration for 16- and 17-year-olds.

RELATED: New election laws now in effect in Minnesota

According to U.S. Census data from 2020, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote.

Registration can be done online or by downloading an application from the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.

For more information on how to register to vote in Iowa, CLICK HERE or visit your local county auditor’s office.