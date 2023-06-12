New election laws now in effect in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – As of June 1, some new election laws went into effect in Minnesota.

Minnesota residents can vote in an election if they are not currently incarcerated for a felony sentence, are on probation or parole, or if their felony conviction did not include prison time.

The new law expands voting rights to at least 55,000 people in Minnesota, according to Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon, the state’s chief election official.

RELATED: People with felony convictions can now vote in Minnesota; secretary of state celebrates

Questions about eligibility to vote following a criminal conviction can be directed to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office at 877-600-VOTE.

Also, a 16-or 17-year-old in Minnesota can now pre-register to vote. However, to vote, a person must be 18-years-old on or before Election Day.

The deadline to register to vote in advance is 21 days before Election Day. Registration can be done online or by downloading an application from the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.

More information on voting and elections can be found on the Olmsted County and City of Rochester websites.