A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — The Young Eagles Rally returned Saturday, May 25, giving kids the opportunity to fly at the Rochester International Airport.

The flights were completely free with volunteer pilots from the southeastern Minnesota flying club, Experimental Aviation Association and Great Planes Aviation.

The rally was supported by RST and Rochester Community and Technical College’s aviation program.

The event gave some kids the opportunity to step into the world of aviation, while others got to learn more about a passion of theirs.

“A lot of kids have never been in an airplane before, so this is their first time being in an aircraft, but some of them come back year after year,” Ashleigh Wempe, Young Eagles Event Coordinator, said.

Kids will be able to take flight again on Sept. 21, when the Young Eagles Rally returns.