Wykoff man arrested in connection with Rochester shooting enters guilty plea

(ABC 6 News) – A Wykoff man pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault in connection with a Rochester shooting Tuesday, April 16.

Cory John Schreiber, 46, will move for a probation sentence, although his plea agreement notes that MN usually specifies a minimum 3-year sentence for firearm crimes that happen in connection with drug crimes.

On May 14, 2023, RPD responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Riverwood Lane NW.

According to Schreiber’s court documents, multiple drug sales suspect Jon Michael Ask owned the home and allegedly instructed Schreiber to shoot at a man, then hid the firearm.

Ask later informed police about Schreiber’s involvement, according to court documents.

Police noted evidence of drug use and possible sales in their search of the home, according to court documents.

Schreiber’s sentencing is scheduled for June 24.