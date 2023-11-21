Minnesota’s State Emblems Redesign Commission narrowing down submissions for state flag and seal

(ABC 6 NEWS) – Happening on Tuesday, Minnesota’s State Emblems Redesign Commission will begin the work of narrowing down the finalists for the state flag and seal.

Last week, the commission narrowed the over 2,000 submissions to their top 25 semi-finalists.

The commission will be meeting in person starting at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday to begin the work of narrowing it down to name finalists for both the flag and seal.

The hope is the finalists will be chosen Tuesday, however, the commission has until Wednesday of next week to select the ten designs.

Minnesota’s State Emblems Redesign Commission will present their chosen submission for both the flag and seal no later than January 1, 2024.