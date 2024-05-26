Women’s Walk wraps up Move with the Mayor week

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton concluded Move with the Mayor week with a women's walk.

The walk was sponsored by Rochester Women’s Magazine, Terra Loco and Livea.

It’s a way for women to make social connections, improving their mental health, while also improving their physical health.

To find out when more women’s walk events will be coming up this summer, go here.