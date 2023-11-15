Woman will run 24 hours to raise money for YMCA

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – YMCA President of Board Directors Mandi Pralle will run for 24 hours to raise money for operational costs and potential future upgrades of the YMCA of Mason City.

Mandi volunteered due in part to personal memories spanning back decades.

“When I was a kid, it was like my second home. I learned how to shoot hoops with my dad,” she said. “I learned how to swim. My first job was as a lifeguard and swim instructor. It’s been a huge part of my life at every stage of my life.”

Executive Director for the Mason City YMCA Tammy Hertzel is elated that Pralle would do this. “The fact that she brought forward this idea to raise money for the YMCA is absolutely unbelievable.”

Mandi will run from 8 am Thursday to 8 am Friday. The YMCA has raised $10,000 so far. They’re goal by the end of the fundraiser is $75,000.

If you are interested in donating, we have a link here.