Woman transported to hospital after crash into neighbor’s garage

(ABC 6 News) –

Rochester Police and Fire, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to a crash in the 5200 block of Palmer Lane NW Thursday, Aug. 3, where a driver had crashed into her neighbor’s garage at about 4 p.m..

According to Rochester police public information officer Amanda Grayson, the driver was a 73-year-old woman, who told first responders she pulled into her own driveway, but could not stop and crashed into the other home’s garage.

She believed that her purse had fallen under the brake pedal, Grayson said.

According to Rochester police, the woman reported losing consciousness at one point during the incident and was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic.