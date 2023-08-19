Woman passes out from heat at Gold Rush Days

(ABC 6 News) – 911 calls are mounting as people are passing out from the hot temperatures during the current heat advisory issued for the area Saturday.

One woman even collapsed in the afternoon at Gold Rush Days at the Olmsted County Fair Grounds.

She was found lying in the grass unresponsive.

A few people nearby came to check on her, who happened to be registered medical assistants. They gave her some water to cool off until paramedics arrived.

“I just happened to glance over that way in front of the building, and I saw a lady laying in the grass, and with this heat and sun, I’m like, I don’t think she’s just gonna taking a nap in the sun,” said Andrea Nelson, one of the medical assistants who helped the unresponsive woman.

Medical officials say it is important to drink lots of water and stay out of the sun to keep safe when it gets this hot. Be aware of warning signs for heat stroke, such as feeling exhausted or getting a headache.

Another sign that you aren’t drinking enough water is if you feel hot but are not sweating.