Woman injured in off-road vehicle rollover near Kasson

(ABC 6 News) – Dodge County law enforcement responded to a Polaris RZR off-road vehicle rollover Sunday night, where one woman was significantly injured, Sheriff Scott Rose said.

According to Rose, deputies arrived to the rollover around 9 p.m. July 23, where they found the vehicle on its side, off the intersection of 625th Street and 260th Avenue in Kasson, in a gravel pit.

Two women in the RZR were taken to St. Marys Hospital via Dodge Center Ambulance — one to be medically cleared, and the other with significant injuries and multiple hand fractures, Rose said.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening, Rose added. There was no update on the women’s conditions Tuesday, July 25.

Deputies believed alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, Rose said, but did not arrest either woman or recommend any charges to the Dodge County Attorney’s Office.