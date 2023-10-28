Woman drives car into ditch Saturday afternoon in Olmsted County; alcohol a factor

(ABC 6 News) – One woman is in the hospital after an alcohol-involved crash Saturday afternoon in Olmsted County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 2:58 a.m. in Orion Township.

Taylor Benson, 21 of Zumbrota, was driving north on Highway 52 when she left the road and went into the ditch.

Benson’s passenger, 22-year-old Celina Sheda of Stewartville, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital.

The MSP crash report states that alcohol was involved in the crash.

The road conditions were dry/.

Chatfield Ambulance, Mayo Ambulance, and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.