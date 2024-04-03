Winner winner, chicken dinner: Rochester chicken owners play bingo

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester chicken lovers got to enjoy a night of bingo and pizza at Charlie’s Eatery and Pub on Tuesday night in Rochester.

For $20, attendees enjoyed all-you-can-eat pizza and soda, but most importantly play chicken-themed bingo.

The event aimed to bring together people in the community who raise chickens in their backyards and who want to learn more about them.

“Especially, like, over COVID a few years ago, a lot of people got more into raising backyard chickens and they’re really fun, so I think, just kind, of getting more awareness for it because you can have up to three hens in town, so a lot of people don’t know that,” said Abby Zmolek of Rochester Pet and Country Store.

If you couldn’t make it out on Tuesday, organizers say they are looking to hold the same event next year.