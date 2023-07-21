West Concord home a ‘total loss’ after fire

(ABC 6 News) – Multiple agencies responded to a fire in West Concord on Friday morning.

The West Concord Fire Department said it was called to a report of a garage fire just before 7:00 a.m. at 17847 540th St.

They say the fire started in the garage and spread to other areas of the home.

Jake Froyum, Deputy Fire Chief of the West Concord Fire Department, said the home suffered water and smoke damage and appears to be a ‘total loss’.

“We’re a tight community out here. Even at the scene of a fire there were some friends and family that came out,” Froyum said. “There’s already been some outreach.”

The family of the home was able to make it out safely.

The Kenyon Fire Department assisted by bringing an additional water tanker. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

The Red Cross is helping the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with the help from the State Fire Marshal.