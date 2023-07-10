Website opens for Minnesota taxpayers to update bank, address ahead of state rebate payment

(KSTP) – On Monday morning, officials with the Minnesota Department of Revenue announced an online portal is now open for anyone who needs to update their street address, bank information or both ahead of receiving a payment from the state later this year as part of the 2023 legislative budget that was signed into law.

Any taxpayer who is eligible for the rebate and needs to update information will need to do so before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023. CLICK HERE for anyone who needs to enter updates.

For anyone that has not moved or changed bank information since filing taxes or property tax refund returns for the 2021 tax year, there is no need to update anything online.

Those who are eligible for the one-time rebate will automatically receive the payment, which is expected to be sent out in the early fall.

Initially, Gov. Tim Walz proposed $1,000 for eligible Minnesotans. However, state lawmakers approved $260 for single tax filers or $520 for couples. Families who earn less than $35,000 will get $1,750 tax credits per child for up to three kids.

The requirements for the rebate are the following: