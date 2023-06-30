Water tower workers blown around during storm

(ABC 6 News) – A storm that swept through Albert Lea late Thursday afternoon left two men blowing around hundreds of feet in the air.

The men were working on the water tower, which is currently in the process of being painted.

ABC 6 News received photos and video from multiple people who say the men were dangling on scaffolding as wind and rain made its way into the area. Witnesses say the men were attempting to lower themselves as the wind began to blow them around.

Among the people watching and worried for the men were people gathered for Thursdays on Fountain at Fountain Lake Park.

It doesn’t appear the men were hurt.

ABC 6 News is working to get more information from the city on the safety precautions that are supposed to be taken regarding weather.