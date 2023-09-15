Water main flushing in Mason City begins Monday

(ABC 6 News) – City will be flushing water mains in the NE area of the city starting Monday, Sept. 18.

Flushing will take place east of Federal Avenue and north of Highway 122 and is expected to last from Sept. 18 to Sept. 29.

Residents in the area may notice some water discoloration after flushes, but the city states that the water will be safe to drink. However, discoloration may cause staining in clothes.

For residents safety, they are advised by the city to not park near or across fire hydrants as well.