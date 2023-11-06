Waseca Police Warn Residents About Police Impersonator

WASECA, MN — On Saturday, the Waseca Police sent out a statement via Facebook warning residents about a police impersonator in the area.

“This morning (Saturday 11/4/23) shortly before noon we took a report of a police impersonator. The person stopped at a home in the 500 block of 2nd ST NW and told the resident he was there for a noise complaint. After a short interaction, he left,” the post read, in part.

The post went on to describe the impersonator as “a skinny, tall white male in his 40’s with short hair along the sides and bald on top,” and said he was wearing a black outfit with a tan vest and had a black Ford SUV with a light bar on top. Waseca Patrol Officers wear blue uniforms with eagle patches on both sleeves, and a name tag on the right with a name and badge number.

Police are still searching for the man, and ask that if any residents see someone matching this description to call 9-1-1 immediately. In the meantime, they advise that if a resident has concerns over an officers identity, they call Waseca dispatch at 507-835-0500.