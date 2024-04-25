Walz speaks on “deeply concerning” criminal case against senator

(ABC 6 News) – Gov. Tim Walz, visiting sites in Austin Thursday, called the state senator Nicole Mitchell’s criminal case “a troubling situation.”

Mitchell, a member of the Democratic party who serves the Woodbury area, was arrested in another woman’s home in Detroit Lakes early Monday, April 25.

Walz said there are plenty of questions surrounding the situation that need to be answered–but he believes that elected officials should be held to a high standard.

“I think it is deeply concerning,” Walz said. “It’s a family tragedy, but there was an individual involved in this that had her home violated and we will see how all that information comes out.”

Members of Minnesota’s Republican party filed an ethics complaint against Mitchell Wednesday.

