Walz signs appropriation $79 million bill for conservation and natural resource projects

(ABC 6 News) – On April 15, Governor Tim Walz signed a House appropriation bill into law, securing $79 million for conservation and natural resource projects in Minnesota.

HF 3377 will appropriate resources from the environment and natural resources trust fund, continuing Minnesota’s natural resource conservation and recovery efforts.

Among the approved projects include further research into PFAS, namely its sources and to develop more sustainable chemicals, minimizing toxic byproducts.

About $1.4 million will go to PFAS-impacted water recovery projects. This will include research identifying microbes that can effectively and safely breakdown PFAS chemicals.

Another $2 million will go to updating and replacing septic systems for low-income landowners. Funds will be distributed in the form of grants for landowners whose septic tanks pose a public health threat to groundwater.

Other projects include updates or restorations to Minnesota state parks, educational programs for students and floral and fauna research to combat invasive species/diseases.