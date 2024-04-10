New standards on PFAS in drinking water

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Communities in Minnesota have been negatively impacted by PFAS, better known as forever chemicals, but a new national standard could change that.

Water systems will now have three years to monitor for PFAS and then two years to implement new technology to reduce their levels.

The Minnesota Department of Health previously issued new guidance on contaminants and lowered the acceptable levels of PFAS in drinking water in early 2024.

“And thats really what it comes down to as a legislature is showing people by action that we’re going to take their health, the interest and mind in passing this legislation,” said Rep. Jeff Brand (DLF- St. Peter)

The Environmental Protection Agency says the new standard will protect about 100 million people from exposure.

For more on this story, CLICK HERE