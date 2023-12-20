Walz selects Commissioner of Veterans Affairs

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz appointed Olmsted County veterans service officer Brad Lindsay as the new Commissioner of Veterans Affairs.

Lindsay has served as the temporary commissioner for the department since September, 2023.

According to the Office of Governor Tim Walz, Lindsay also served as “the [Olmsted] County veterans services officer for six years.”

Lindsay previously served as the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) Deputy Commissioner of Programs and Services since 2014.

“I have spent the last 25 years serving the veterans of Minnesota in one capacity or another – it has truly been my life’s work and passion,” said Lindsay.

Lindsay served in the U.S. Army and Military Police, having been deployed in Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Germany and Panama. Lindsay also served during Operation Iraqi Freedom.