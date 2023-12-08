Waltham man accused of knife assault on 15-year-old

(ABC 6 News) – A Waltham man is accused of using a pocket knife to injure a 15-year-old Thursday night.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with RPD, the 15-year-old Rochester boy arrived at St. Mary’s hospital with non-life-threatening, “superficial” stab wounds to his neck and thigh around 10:16 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

Moilanen said the teenager and witnesses to the altercation said 23-year-old Benjamin Pater had driven to the 15-year-old’s house after an alleged provocation, and called the juvenile out for a fight.

A juvenile female dating the victim told police Pater disliked the 15-year-old habitually, according to Moilanen.

Moilanen said accounts of the fight varied as to which party “swung first,” but they generally claimed that Pater had taken out a pocket knife during the altercation and used it to injure the teenager.

Pater allegedly turned himself in to law enforcement after the fight, Moilanen added. He faces a recommended charge of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.