Wabasha woman allegedly embezzles $3.7 million

(ABC 6 News) – A Wabasha woman faces charges tonight after allegedly embezzling more than $3 million from her employer as a result of an apparent romance scheme.

According to court documents, Sharon Schmalzriedt allegedly funneled more than $3.7 million before her employers realized what was happening and contacting Lewiston Police.

This began after she started an online relationship with a man who claimed he was owed $7 million for work he did in Dubai.

The man stated he would pay her back once he gets the money.

Schmalzriedt also faces another charge, she allegedly stole another $17 thousand from a vulnerable adult she was financially responsible for.