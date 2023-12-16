Wabasha man injured in crash Friday night

(ABC 6 News) – A Wabasha man is injured after being involved in a crash in Olmsted County Friday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 5:52 p.m. near Farmington township in Olmsted County.

MSP crash report states that 54-year-old William Flint, of Wabasha, was heading east on White Bridge Road when he collided with another vehicle that was going north on Highway 63.

Flint was taken to Lake City Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver involved in the crash, 29-year-old David Gadient of Red Wing, was not hurt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbro Falls Fire & Rescue, and Elgin Ambulance assisted at the scene.