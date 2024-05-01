Wabasha-Kellogg custodian wins nationwide contest

Custodian, Bob Galewski, at Wabasha-Kellogg High School received a special surprise from students, staff and family on Tuesday after winning a nationwide contest.

Galewski won the Cintas 2024 Custodian of the Year Contest, a nationwide contest that honors hardworking custodians who have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact in the school.

Previous coverage: Minnesotans custodians of the year finalist

The public voted on the top 10 finalists with Galewski receiving tens of thousands of votes.

Galewski has worked at Wabasha-Kellogg for 22 years and says he loves getting to know the kids.

“The bond that I get from them and the friendship that I get from them, they say ‘Hi, how’s your day,’ and it’s all these little things that make it worthwhile. The little things, it’s not the big things, it’s the little things,” said Galewski.

Galewski received a $10,000 cash prize and a trip for two to Las Vegas. His school also received prizes including a pizza party.