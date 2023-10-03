Voters hear from candidates for Mason City School Board

(ABC 6 News) – The forum was put together by the League of Women Voters of North Iowa.

It was their first public forum to give the audience a chance to meet the candidates and ask questions.

The following candidates are:

Constance Dianda

Jennifer Dorsey-Lee

Kathleen Easley

Katherine Koehler

Megan Markos

Madison Nelson

Ryan Schupick

Tom Stalker

They took turns explaining why the community should vote for them for the Mason City school board.

Residents wrote their questions in advance for the candidates to answer.

The goals of the School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) was a topic brought up.

Creating multiple pathways for students is something the candidates view as important.

“All students that walk in our door, it doesn’t matter who they are, should have opportunities and their pathways be directed that way,” Katherine Koehler said.

The candidates were also asked what they would cut first in the school budget.

They all agreed it would have to be a collaborative school board decision.

Of the eight candidates only four will make the cut to earn a seat in the Mason City school board.

The election will be held on November 7th.