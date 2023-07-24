Vikings single-game tickets to go on sale Thursday morning

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Vikings say a limited number of single-game tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale Thursday morning.

According to the organization, 99% of season tickets were renewed and season ticket members get special presale chances this week.

However, starting at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, tickets will go on sale to the general public. The Vikings say all ticket sales will require credit card payment, and no box office or Ticketmaster outlet sales will be offered.

Tickets start at $15 for preseason games and $72 for regular-season contests, the team says.

CLICK HERE to see the team’s 2023 schedule.

CLICK HERE for ticket information.