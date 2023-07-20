Vikings rookie Jordan Addison cited for speed, reckless driving

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver, Jordan Addison, was cited for speed and reckless driving early Thursday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP).

The MSP said just after 3:00 a.m., a trooper was traveling eastbound on I-94 near Dale Street when they observed a driver in a Lamborghini Urus traveling 140 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The trooper made a traffic stop and identified the driver as Jordan Addison, 21, from Frederick, Maryland. Addison was issued a citation for speeding and reckless driving.

Addison — a wide receiver out of USC — was the Vikings’ top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It comes a month after Vikings player Oli Udoh, was cited on two different days for speeding, and a third for reckless driving.

RELATED: Minnesota Viking cited 3 times in one month for alleged speeding, reckless driving

The Minnesota Vikings released this statement in response to the incident:

“We are aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information.” Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings rookies training camp begins next week.