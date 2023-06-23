Minnesota Viking cited 3 times in one month for alleged speeding, reckless driving

(KSTP) – A player for the Minnesota Vikings was cited three different times in May for driving violations, including allegedly speeding 97 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Olisaemeka Udoh, who goes by Oli Udoh, was cited on two different days for speeding, and a third for reckless driving, according to court records.

The first citation was issued just before 8:00 p.m. on May 4, 2023. It’s alleged Udoh was driving 97 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-94 near Hwy 61 in St. Paul.

Just two days later, on May 6, Udoh was cited for reckless driving near I-35E and Cayuga Street in St. Paul. The citation alleges Udoh was weaving in and out of traffic at a high speed and driving in the carpool lane with no passenger.

On May 25, Udoh received a third traffic citation around 1 p.m. in the afternoon. Court records state Udoh went from the ramp to the far left lane on Hwy 77, driving 64 mph in a 55 mph zone. The ticket alleges Udoh rolled the window up on the State Patrol trooper as he was trying to explain the citation to Udoh.