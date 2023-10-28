Vikings fans gifted two Super Bowl tickets by social media influencer

Video curtesy of @JimmyDarts

(ABC 6 News) – For Vikings fans, there’s not much that tops watching your team get the win in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football, especially against one of the best teams in the NFL.

But, thanks to one social media influencer, an Osage, IA family got more than just watching their favorite team secure a crucial win.

On Monday, Jimmy Darts, a Minnesotan TikToker with 12.2 million followers, traveled to U.S. Bank Stadium with a mission. Going from fan to fan, he had a simple question:

“Do you follow Jimmy Darts?”

After struggling to find a follower, Jimmy hit pay dirt.

While on field level, a young girl threw down a jersey for him to sign. He then found her among the crowd and asked the question he’d been asking all night, and finally got the answer he was looking for.

“Because you follow me, you and your dad are going to the Super Bowl,” said Darts.

Hitting the follow button is easy to do, but it’s not often that doing so gets you two free tickets to Super Bowl LVIII.

“Very neat moment for Kinzley, our daughter,” said Ben Hauge.

Darts is known for performing random acts of kindness on TikTok and Youtube, and has amassed a huge following for his generosity.

“This experience helps us all remember we need to give to others more coming into the holidays,” said Hauge, “And give to those in need when we can.”

Both Ben and Kinzley Hauge are now in the process of preparing for a February trip to Las Vegas. They’re also working to get a third ticket so Ben’s son, and Kinzley’s brother, can join them.

With any luck, and it’s fair to say the pair are lucky, they’ll be watching the Vikings compete for their first ever championship come February.