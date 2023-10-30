Vikings confirm Kirk Cousins has Achilles tear

(KSTP) – The Minnesota Vikings feared the worst Sunday after quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered an injury against the Green Bay Packers. Those fears have now been realized.

Monday afternoon, the team confirmed that Cousins suffered an Achilles tendon tear, which will likely end his season and possibly his Vikings career, as he’s currently in the final year of his contract.

The team said it will provide a timeline and details regarding Cousins’ surgery this week, and provide further updates down the line.

However, it’s a huge blow to a team that has won three straight games after starting the season 0-3.

“We’re gonna miss him, there’s no doubt about it,” Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday afternoon. “We’re gonna miss him, but my expectations are — and my dialogue briefly with Kirk since yesterday — he has every intent of still being a major, major part of our leadership, a part of the quarterback room, a part of our offense, a part of our plans each week schematically like he’s been right there every step of the way, and, quite honestly, I don’t expect anything less from Kirk being the man and the leader that he is.”

Not only will the team miss Cousins production but backup quarterback Nick Mullens has also missed several weeks due to injury and is currently on injured reserve, leaving only rookie Jaren Hall available. The team does have Sean Mannion on the practice squad and can also add a free agent or acquire another quarterback via trade before the league’s trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon.

“We have to move forward, nobody feels sorry for anybody in this league and we know that, I know that,” O’Connell added.

The coach added that the team will continue working with Hall and also will take a look at bringing another player in at the position but didn’t offer any more specifics Monday afternoon.

The Vikings are back in action Sunday at Atlanta. Ahead of Detroit’s Monday night game, the Vikings were 1.5 games behind the Lions in the NFC North.

