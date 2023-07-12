VIDEO: Security camera catches man stealing from Rochester pizza restaurant

(ABC 6 News) – A security camera captured a man stealing from Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria in Rochester.

The camera footage was posted on Pasquale’s Instagram page on Tuesday, July 11.

The footage shows a man steal what appears to be a tip jar from a counter in the restaurant at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Pasquale’s is asking for help in identifying the man and for anyone that recognizes him, to call the Rochester Police Department.

Pasquale’s offers New York Style and other varieties of pizza. It is located at 130 5th St. SW in Rochester.

Watch the security camera footage below courtesy Pasquale’s Instagram page.