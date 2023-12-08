Two vehicles collided on Highway 52, one rolled over

(ABC 6 News) – Two vehicles crashed at Highway 52 and 19 Street, at 2:32 p.m. on Dec. 8, causing traffic to flow through one lane.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the two vehicles involved were headed northbound on Highway 52 One vehicle collided with the other, the second vehicle then rolled over.

No injuries were reported, according to State Patrol.

The roadway has now reopened.

Rochester Police and Fire Department assisted on the scene.