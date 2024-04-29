3 law officers shot and killed, 5 others wounded serving warrant in North Carolina; suspect also dead, official says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) —A deputy U.S. marshal was shot and killed and several other law enforcement officers were wounded Monday as they tried to serve a fugitive warrant in North Carolina, federal authorities said.

Officers who were part of a U.S. Marshals task force were carrying out the operation when someone began firing at them from inside a home in a residential neighborhood in Charlotte.

One suspect was found dead inside the home.

The shooting broke out at about 1 p.m., prompting a massive law enforcement response as police cars and ambulances raced to the neighborhood and shut down surrounding streets. Gunfire continued for several minutes after the initial shooting.

