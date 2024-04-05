Update on Graham Park grandstand demolition

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The demolition of the historic Olmstead County fairgrounds grandstand is underway, as Rochester city officials make plans for what will take its place.

The demolition began last month, and it is already expected to be completed within the next couple of weeks.

This comes after an inspection last May, which deemed the structure too unsafe for use, and too expensive to repair.

In place of the grandstand, the city plans to build a new community gathering space.

Mat Miller, the director of facilities and building operations, stated that the new space will provide “ultimate flexibility not only for the fair, but other events at Graham Park.”

Construction of the community gathering space will not be completed in time for the 2024 county fair this summer, so temporary bleachers will be set up instead.