Up in smoke: farmers frustrated with cannabis legislation

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Nearly 80 cannabis growers are pleading lawmakers to let them grow the plant before it becomes legal to sell.

Farmers are saying it’s going to be a tough sell when people show up to dispensaries and the shelves are empty.

“I also have a letter from about 80 different businesses throughout the state of Minnesota, small businesses or would be businesses,” said Senator Zach Duckworth (R-Lakeville) on the senate floor Friday afternoon.

The list of cannabis farmers even longer than the letter itself. All asking the senate to approve changes to the state’s cannabis law.

“And what the amendment seeks to do Mr. President is allow for an early cultivators license as the state is embarking on this new industry obviously meeting the supply or proving that supply for the state various retailer is critical,” said Sen. Duckworth.

One of the farmers on the list is Andrew Johnmeyer of Zumbrota. Right now, current law only allows 8 plants per household, which is considered just enough for personal use.

“Without crops getting in the ground this year we could maybe have stores open next year but they won’t have anything on the shelves,” said Johnmeyer.

Johnmeyer already has his plot of land ready to go for planting. He says cannabis provides another avenue for income for small scale farmers like himself.

Johnmeyer and other farmers say time is of the essence. “We are just kind of waiting to see concrete rules rolled out by the state. We are hoping some brings up this issue where the early licenses are in place so we can get the crops in the ground this season ready for sale in the spring,” said Luis Hummel of 5th Sun Gardens in Lanesboro.

The new amendment was brought forth on the senate floor on Friday, but failed.

“Disappointed to say the least. I was hoping we would be able to get some guidance on how we can go forward and get a market stood up here,” said Johnmeyer.

Some legislators still hope it will find its way on the final bill before the session ends.