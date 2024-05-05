U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad endorsed for re-election

(ABC 6 News) – Republicans from across southern Minnesota gathered in Jackson Saturday to hold the annual CD 1 MNGOP Convention.

According to a press release, two-term Congressman Brad Finstad was overwhelmingly endorsed by the Republican Party to serve another term in Congress and continue fighting for the people of southern Minnesota.

CD 1 MNGOP Chairman Aaron Farris released the following statement:

“Congressman Finstad has been a passionate fighter for the people of southern Minnesota, and we’re excited to see what he’ll accomplish with an additional term. This past Congress, Congressman Finstad has held the line on critical issues to southern Minnesotans such as:

Voting to secure the southern border

Voting to lower energy prices

Voting to support veterans and small businesses

Reigning in the EPA and other government regulators

Authoring legislation to cut down on fraudulent government spending

“While Democrats in Washington, DC seek to raise taxes, grow government, and allow the world to continue descending into chaos and uncertainty, Congressman Finstad will continue to stand strong for our southern Minnesota way of life.”