U.S. News & World Report: Mayo Clinic recognized as one of nation’s best hospitals

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic has been recognized as an Honor Roll member on the list of the nation’s best hospitals, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 “Best Hospitals” rankings which were revealed on Tuesday.

The publication no longer numerically ranks hospitals on its Honor Roll. Mayo Clinic in Rochester has been on this list since it was first published in 1990.

“We are honored that Mayo Clinic is once again the nation’s top-ranked hospital across the most specialties,” says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic president and CEO. “Our staff work tirelessly to deliver the highest level of care to every Mayo Clinic patient. Today’s recognition is a testament to them and their daily commitment to providing hope and healing to those in need, and to their creativity, ingenuity and drive to create the future of healthcare.”

U.S. News continues to rank hospitals regionally within states and major metro areas. Mayo Clinic again ranks No. 1 in Minnesota, Arizona and Florida. Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a “Best Regional Hospital” in Northwestern Wisconsin.

The U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll continues to feature hospitals with the highest combined overall scores in 15 medical and surgical specialties and 21 common procedures and conditions. Hospitals are measured on factors such as patient experience, nurse staffing, advanced technology, patient services, reputation with other specialists and survival.

Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 in the diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, and pulmonology and lung surgery categories. It’s the only hospital to score the top ranking in more than one category.

Over 5,000 hospitals are evaluated each year and Mayo Clinic was one of 22 hospitals named to the Honor Roll.

“Mayo Clinic is the only healthcare organization that consistently ranks as the top provider nationwide,” says Sean Dowdy, M.D., Mayo Clinic’s chief value officer. “Mayo Clinic’s top ratings from several organizations that spotlight quality in healthcare demonstrate the deep commitment of Mayo Clinic staff to providing empathic and high-quality care.”

Today, Mayo Clinic has 78,000 staff members providing expert care to 1.3 million patients from every state and about 130 countries each year.

To view a complete list of the Best Hospitals Honor Roll, CLICK HERE.